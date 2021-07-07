Brokerages expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to announce ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. scPharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04.

SCPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 1,531.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 648,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 609,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 322,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 62,827 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 31.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 214,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 51,185 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPH stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.23. 449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,878. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $170.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.38. scPharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $9.64.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

