Brokerages Set Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) Price Target at €6.97

Shares of Aroundtown SA (ETR:AT1) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €6.97 ($8.20).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AT1 shares. Berenberg Bank set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Baader Bank set a €7.25 ($8.53) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

ETR:AT1 opened at €6.53 ($7.69) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €6.75. Aroundtown has a 52 week low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 52 week high of €7.16 ($8.42). The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion and a PE ratio of 14.87.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

