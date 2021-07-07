Brokerages Set Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target at $59.80

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,435. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.62. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $56.33.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMTX. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,298,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,634,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,952,000 after buying an additional 1,176,982 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $881,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

