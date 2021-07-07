Brokerages Set Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) PT at $125.17

Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on NARI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total value of $479,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at $5,189,586.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $785,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239,841 shares in the company, valued at $26,907,761.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,000 shares of company stock worth $12,459,569 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,912,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1,338.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 93,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NARI traded down $3.27 on Wednesday, hitting $92.03. 450,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,818. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.34. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $46.25 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.77 and a beta of 2.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Inari Medical will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

