Brokerages Set LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Price Target at €68.00

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €68.21 ($80.25).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LXS. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

LXS stock traded down €1.74 ($2.05) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €57.52 ($67.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.56. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a twelve month high of €67.38 ($79.27). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €61.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

