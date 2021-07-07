Brokerages Set NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Target Price at $19.30

Shares of NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.30.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $7.86. 4,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,325. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.09. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.50.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that NextCure will post -2.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 3,712.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NextCure during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NextCure by 568.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7,231 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of NextCure by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextCure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

