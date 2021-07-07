Brokerages Set Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Price Target at CHF 343.92

Shares of Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is CHF 345.38.

ROG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays set a CHF 375 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rogers in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a CHF 330 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 431 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.