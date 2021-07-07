Brokerages Set The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Price Target at $123.80

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.80.

SJM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 2.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,665. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a 1-year low of $102.87 and a 1-year high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

