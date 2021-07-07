Brokerages Set Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) PT at C$16.00

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Uni-Select stock opened at C$15.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of C$5.21 and a 52-week high of C$16.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.93. The company has a market cap of C$644.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.15.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$468.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Uni-Select will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uni-Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

