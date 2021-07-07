Brokers Set Expectations for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.02.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lowered shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.85.

Shares of K opened at C$8.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.56 and a 12-month high of C$13.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.01.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.33 billion.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,633,470. Also, Senior Officer John Lewis Sims sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total transaction of C$64,104.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$175,493.22. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.73%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

