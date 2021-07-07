Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $56.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. iA Financial began coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBU traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $48.12. The company had a trading volume of 35,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $25.68 and a 52-week high of $49.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $266,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 573,538 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,249 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 337,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,683,000 after purchasing an additional 29,539 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,589 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 269,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

