Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Purchased by Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,909 shares during the period. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up 1.3% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $7,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,714,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,838,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 218,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.00. 3,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,378. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.26. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $38.95 and a 52 week high of $56.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 277.14%.

BIP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.