Brown Advisory Inc. Has $65.44 Million Stock Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 609,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,450 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $65,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter worth $35,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the first quarter worth $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 10.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CHH. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $623,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,902,371.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 8,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $948,010.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,900.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,857 shares of company stock valued at $7,988,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $120.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.62. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $78.83 and a one year high of $123.77. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.42, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 821.46% and a net margin of 5.72%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

