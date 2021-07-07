Brown Advisory Inc. Has $77.80 Million Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,595 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,456 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $77,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $621,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $34,631,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,280,000 after buying an additional 258,315 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in UMB Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 597,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,185,000 after buying an additional 147,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in UMB Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,829,000 after buying an additional 121,631 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UMB Financial news, Director Alexander C. Kemper sold 2,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $230,043.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $216,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,567 shares in the company, valued at $19,507,222.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,066 shares of company stock worth $779,299. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

UMBF opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.44. UMB Financial had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. UMB Financial’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.92%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative services; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investments; and treasury management services, such as depository services, account reconciliation, cash management tools, accounts payable and receivable solutions, electronic fund transfer and automated payments, controlled disbursements, lockbox services, and remote deposit capture services.

