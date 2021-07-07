Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Stock Position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,545,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,706 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of Establishment Labs worth $96,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Establishment Labs by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Establishment Labs during the first quarter worth about $1,906,000. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Establishment Labs alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESTA. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $711,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Mezerville Roberto De sold 9,490 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $706,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 122,800 shares in the company, valued at $9,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,894 shares of company stock worth $1,893,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTA opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.61 and a 1-year high of $88.66.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.20 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 30.17% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Establishment Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Establishment Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.