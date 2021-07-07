Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 152,770 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 784,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,770 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of FTI Consulting worth $109,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,417,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,658,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,049,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 143.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 860,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,505,000 after purchasing an additional 506,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 45.9% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FCN opened at $137.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.42. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.87 and a twelve month high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.84 million. Research analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCN. Truist increased their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Read More: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.