Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases 491,612 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,927,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 491,612 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $144,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 252,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 14,342 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 25.4% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 390,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,227,000 after purchasing an additional 78,996 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 22,656 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.63.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

PB opened at $70.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.23. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.48% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

