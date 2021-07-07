Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,621,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,269 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 1.71% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $70,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,782 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 55,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 290,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

PPBI stock opened at $40.45 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.39.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $185.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

