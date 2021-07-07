Brown Advisory Inc. Trims Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 464,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,703 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Agilent Technologies worth $59,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in A. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $358,609,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819,111 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,838,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,396,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $177,517,000 after purchasing an additional 708,304 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 160.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,136,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,648,000 after purchasing an additional 700,610 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.10, for a total transaction of $285,556.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,598.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,914 shares of company stock worth $9,548,777 in the last three months.

A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.69.

A stock opened at $149.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.73. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

