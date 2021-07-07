Brown Advisory Securities LLC Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $25,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.17.

Shares of BA stock opened at $237.37 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.49.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

