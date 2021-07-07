Brown Advisory Securities LLC Increases Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,637,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 42,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.36. 22,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,499. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.49. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $123.40 and a 1 year high of $128.29.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

