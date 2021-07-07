Brown Advisory Securities LLC Lowers Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,557 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.08. 5,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $200,513.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,785 shares of company stock worth $904,731. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

