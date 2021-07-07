Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 2,313 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,059,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,935,000 after purchasing an additional 478,113 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 40,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 57,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 10,775 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 237.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% in the first quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 234,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EW. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.60.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $5,789,047.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,160,076.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 35,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $3,280,554.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,544.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 227,362 shares of company stock valued at $20,748,028 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EW traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $107.02. 2,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,189. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $106.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

