Brown Advisory Securities LLC Sells 97 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,169,000 after buying an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cintas by 63.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $357,878,000 after buying an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 272.3% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,710,000 after buying an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,109,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,966,000 after buying an additional 69,990 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares in the company, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

CTAS traded up $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.25. 571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,489. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $261.65 and a twelve month high of $384.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

