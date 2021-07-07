Business Credit Alliance Chain Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (BCAC)

Business Credit Alliance Chain (CURRENCY:BCAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. During the last seven days, Business Credit Alliance Chain has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Business Credit Alliance Chain has a market capitalization of $64,818.35 and $223.00 worth of Business Credit Alliance Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Business Credit Alliance Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00059093 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003297 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00018372 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.86 or 0.00922795 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00044780 BTC.

Business Credit Alliance Chain Coin Profile

Business Credit Alliance Chain is a coin. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s total supply is 512,122,609 coins and its circulating supply is 502,399,437 coins. Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official website is www.bcachain.org . Business Credit Alliance Chain’s official Twitter account is @BCAChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BCAChain uses self-optimized POBC (goodwill certification) as the underlying consensus mechanism and introducing the real-world credit system to provide better operation and support for the anonymous blockchain network. BCAChain Focus on the new retail industry with rich landing scenarios, aiming at creating a supply chain traceability, quantifiable credit, transparent data, consumer shopping, membership services, precision marketing, centralized procurement scenarios in one, forming online e-commerce transactions, offline shopping experience, and building a new retail public chain ecology with multi-participation and multi-benefit. “

