CAE (TSE:CAE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.70

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$37.70 and traded as high as C$38.91. CAE shares last traded at C$38.64, with a volume of 325,623 shares.

CAE has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bankshares upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of CAE to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.25.

The company has a market capitalization of C$11.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -222.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.70.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.22. The company had revenue of C$894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$921.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAE Company Profile (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

