Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $110.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Caesars Entertainment Inc. is a casino-entertainment company. It engages in development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. The company’s brand portfolio includes Caesars(R), Harrah’s(R), Horseshoe(R) and Eldorado(R). Caesars Entertainment Inc. is based in Reno, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Caesars Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

NASDAQ CZR traded down $2.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.55. 3,156,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,578. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. Caesars Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $113.46. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 3.18.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 53.13% and a negative net margin of 42.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,297,144.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $40,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,520 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,379 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,892,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 40.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,417,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,033 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 33.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,656,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,085 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 953.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,206,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XN Exponent Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $81,801,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

