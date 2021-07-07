Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 105,185 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1,486.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,185 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $15,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 499,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,408,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,694,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,321,000 after buying an additional 117,597 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.07.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

