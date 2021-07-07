Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec decreased its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,453 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Exelon were worth $8,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,724,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562,881 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Exelon by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 50,547,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,873,000 after buying an additional 3,689,373 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Exelon by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,412,000 after buying an additional 1,439,810 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,936,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,804,000 after buying an additional 1,906,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,997,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,879,000 after buying an additional 505,359 shares during the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $44.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $47.36. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.15.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.