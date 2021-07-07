Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in CDW were worth $12,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens grew its stake in CDW by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $175.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.47. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $105.87 and a 52 week high of $184.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. CDW had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 83.86%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.92, for a total value of $657,865.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,882.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Insiders sold a total of 17,895 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,234 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

