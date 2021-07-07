Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $10.76 Million Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 148,407 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $10,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $148,417,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 143.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,291,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $166,098,000 after buying an additional 1,348,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $126,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,239 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $87.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on EOG Resources from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

