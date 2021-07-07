Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Increases Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4,175.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,973 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 82.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.32.

NASDAQ ALXN opened at $184.54 on Wednesday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.91 and a 12 month high of $186.52. The company has a market cap of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 60.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.52.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.36. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

