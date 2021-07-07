Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 61.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 127,984 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after buying an additional 1,909,418 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 300.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $177,711,000 after buying an additional 1,128,561 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.88. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDT. Raymond James upped their target price on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,349 shares of company stock worth $6,236,241 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

