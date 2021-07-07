Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th.
NASDAQ:CHY opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $16.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.86.
About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund
