Camber Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,880,000. Reata Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.4% of Camber Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Camber Capital Management LP owned about 1.10% of Reata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,401,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 111,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RETA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.57.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.32 on Wednesday, reaching $133.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,220. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.62. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) earnings per share. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $5,552,998 in the last ninety days. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

