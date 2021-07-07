Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.39 billion-$8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.43 billion.

Shares of CPB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.44.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.