Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.900-$2.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.39 billion-$8.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.43 billion.
Shares of CPB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 0.58. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $44.53 and a 1-year high of $54.08.
Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.44.
About Campbell Soup
Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.
