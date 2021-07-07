Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will report $64.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $64.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.20 million. Camtek reported sales of $37.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year sales of $247.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.30 million to $249.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $256.00 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $260.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Camtek.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.97 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Camtek in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Camtek by 98.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after buying an additional 107,751 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 133.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 36,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $35.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.56. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.47.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

