Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Gfinity (LON:GFIN)

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Gfinity (LON:GFIN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 86 ($1.12) target price on the stock.
LON GFIN traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4.35 ($0.06). The company had a trading volume of 5,641,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,943. Gfinity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.79. The company has a market cap of £40.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21.
About Gfinity
