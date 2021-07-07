Canaccord Genuity Initiates Coverage on Gfinity (LON:GFIN)

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Gfinity (LON:GFIN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 86 ($1.12) target price on the stock.

LON GFIN traded down GBX 0.12 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 4.35 ($0.06). The company had a trading volume of 5,641,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,939,943. Gfinity has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.79. The company has a market cap of £40.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21.

About Gfinity

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

