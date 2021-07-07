Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Given New C$9.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFX. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC restated a neutral rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of TSE:CFX opened at C$7.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1-year low of C$4.41 and a 1-year high of C$11.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$482.08 million and a P/E ratio of -22.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.58.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$262.40 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Canfor Pulp Products will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

