Capital Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 3,020 Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 469.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,189,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,866,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079,578 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock opened at $68.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on C. Argus upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.84.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

