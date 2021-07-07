Capital Bank & Trust Co Buys 390 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $149.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.28. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $103.07 and a one year high of $149.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

