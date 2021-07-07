Capital Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 248,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,769,000 after acquiring an additional 57,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 399,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.91. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.25 and a 52-week high of $56.22.

