Capital Bank & Trust Co Sells 1,498 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Capital Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,831 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 62,935,758 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,316,036,000 after buying an additional 17,935,102 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 891.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,328,072 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,673,000 after buying an additional 2,093,158 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,942,000. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,668,499 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $309,379,000 after buying an additional 1,225,438 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.91.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.80%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $392,064,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

