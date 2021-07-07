Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.
CCPPF stock remained flat at $$1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.87. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $1.87.
About Capital & Counties Properties PLC
