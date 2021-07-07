Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

CCPPF stock remained flat at $$1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.87. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $1.87.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.