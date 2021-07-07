Capital International Investors Buys New Stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,455,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $81,748,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 742.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,864,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,646,000 after buying an additional 1,643,218 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,270,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the first quarter worth approximately $61,859,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 12.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,723,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 875,782 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BJ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. MKM Partners cut their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $46.08 on Wednesday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $50.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $178,182.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,393.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,555,336.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,162 shares of company stock valued at $2,302,402 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

