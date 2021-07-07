Capital International Investors Grows Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 191.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593,304 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.68% of Atlassian worth $189,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $268.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,020.92, a P/E/G ratio of 291.91 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52 week low of $160.01 and a 52 week high of $272.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.20.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TEAM. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.94.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

