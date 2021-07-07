Capital International Investors Has $134.67 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,317 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.82% of MongoDB worth $134,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 17,097 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth about $1,964,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $178,536,000. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.25.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.16, for a total value of $4,090,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,416,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,894,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 180,542 shares of company stock valued at $57,193,382. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $365.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $315.08. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

