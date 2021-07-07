Capital International Investors Purchases 201,936 Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,611,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,936 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $91,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

PHG stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.57. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

