Capital International Investors Purchases 292,612 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 37.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,073,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,612 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 1.23% of YETI worth $77,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,135,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in YETI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in YETI by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,831,000 after purchasing an additional 30,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in YETI by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 212,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

In other YETI news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,577 shares of company stock valued at $17,633,862 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised their target price on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.45.

YETI opened at $91.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.98. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.10 and a one year high of $95.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.63.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 71.70% and a net margin of 15.27%. The company had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

