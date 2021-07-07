Capital International Investors Trims Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Capital International Investors decreased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,229,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 831,158 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $151,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEB. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,670 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,688,000. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth about $19,432,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,462,000 after acquiring an additional 795,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after acquiring an additional 702,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on PEB. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

PEB stock opened at $22.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $26.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.24.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.